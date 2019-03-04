Citizens protest in Surajkund against PLPA amendment

Citizens in Gurugram and Faridabad continued their campaign against the Punjab Land Preservation Act(PLPA) amendment bill on Sunday, two days after it drew a strongly worded rebuke from the Supreme Court.

At least 150 people gathered at Surajkund in Faridabad at 9 am on Sunday to voice their criticism of the PLPA amendment, which will open up at least 25,000 acres of PLPA-notified Aravalli land in Faridabad and Gurugram, as well as other large land parcels in Rewari, Nuh and Mahendragarh for real estate development. In total, this amounts to 60,000 acres of Aravalli or non-Aravalli PLPA land.

The site of the protest was just a few kilometres from Kant Enclave, which the apex court ruled, in September last year, to have been built on a PLPA-notified forest land in collusion with the state of Haryana. The Court also called for a demolition of the colony.

On March 1, in a hearing related to the Kant Enclave judgment, the Supreme Court stated, “In order to get rid of this order, the state of Haryana has made certain amendments in Punjab Land Preservation Act, 1900, by virtue of that they are permitting construction in the forest area and PLPA region also [sic].” It also warned the state government to not enact the legislation without the permission of the Court.

Jeetendra Bhadana, who runs a voluntary group called Save Aravalli, led the protest. Bhadana said that the state government should be careful to proceed with their proposal in view of the contempt of Supreme Court order.

Bhandana said that Haryana has had a poor track record of implementing past legal orders on forests, “which is why the continued citizen action is required to make sure the state takes the Supreme Court’s directions seriously this time.”

Many citizens raised the slogan of ‘No Aravalli, No Vote’, implying that they would not vote to re-elect the present government if the PLPA amendment bill isn’t rescinded.

Bhadana also called for the re-notification of lapsed PLPA protections in more than 35 villages of Gurugram and Faridabad, which the government has been reluctant to do. The apex court is set to hear the case again on March 8.

