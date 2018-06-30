Citizens protest power cuts in Gurugram, DHBVN blames excess load

The power situation in the city is giving sleepless nights to its residents.

On Wednesday night, an electricity cable caught fire due to excessive heat , thereby disconnecting the power supply in A, D and E Blocks of DLF Phase 1 at around 9.15 PM. Residents of these areas lodged complaints soon after the incident, but the Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN) restored electricity only on Thursday morning, nearly 12 hours after the power cut.

On Tuesday, residents of DLF Phase 2 had a 10-hour-long power cut. DHBVN officials replied to one of the complaints, saying that such cuts are happening because of the excessive load on transformers. Earlier, the residents of DLF Phase 3, who have been facing massive power cuts, held a protest blocking Moulsari Avenue .

Incidents of cable and transformer damages have recently been reported in many parts of the city, including several blocks of DLF Phases 1, 2 and 3; Sushant Lok; South City; Ardee City; Sectors 27, 28, 40, 45, 15, 3, 5 and 6.

A DHBVN official familiar with the matter said that its complaint centre has received nearly 250 complaints in the past two months.

Mahender Yadav, vice president , Sector 27 RWA, said, “ The complaint centre closes complaints without redressing grievances. We have decided to stage a protest against the DHBVN.” RS Rathee, president, Gurugram Citizens’ Council, said that residents would block MG Road next week if the situation does not improve.

Residents of DLF Phases 1-3 said the DHBVN has to install 35 transformers to streamline the supply. Sanjiv Chopra, chief engineer, DHBVN, said, “We have the sanction for 20 new transformers for DLF Phases 1-3. Power fluctuations are common in those areas where illegal constructions are high and a huge number of air conditioners are installed.”