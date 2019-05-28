City coaching centres under scanner for violating fire norms

In the aftermath of the fire mishap in Surat on Friday that left 20 students dead, deputy commissioner Amit Khatri has directed the fire department, the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG), and the department of town and country planning (DTCP) to check whether all fire safety norms are being followed by the coaching centres operating in the city.

The fire department has been asked to check for fire safety violations in various coaching centres across the city, verify their records to ascertain the number of centres that have a valid no-objection certificate (NOC) and to find out whether these properties are legal or not.

The MCG has been directed to check the number of licenced coaching centres, check their property tax records and share the relevant details with the fire department, so that the department can use the information for verifying their NOC records, said officials.

Finally, the DTCP has been asked to check the building plans of existing coaching centres to find out whether they conform to the fire safety norms. “The safety of residents are of utmost importance. As such, directions have been issued to various departments to ensure that fire safety norms are being followed by all coaching centres in the city. Establishments found to be flouting regulations can be closed without any delay,” said Khatri.

IS Kashyap, assistant divisional fire safety officer, said, “We received the message from the DC earlier today. However, we had already started operations against coaching centres from last Saturday onwards. In Sector 14 there are many centres which do not have an NOC, and fire-fighting equipment. Further, their entry and exit points have been found to be blocked. Actions have already been initiated against them. Additionally, in few residential sectors, we have found coaching centres operating without any fire safety norms. We are in the process of regularising such establishments and serving notices to violators,” said Kashyap.

Kashyap said that the fire department is also in the process of issuing an advisory to the owners of coaching centres in the city to obtain a fire NOC.

Sudhir Singh Chauhan, senior town planner of DTCP said that his office is yet to receive the letter from the administration.

“All necessary details of coaching centres will be shared with the fire department. We will also scan our licence records to ascertain the number and location of coaching centres in the city and share the same with the fire department,” said Yashpal Yadav, commissioner, MCG.

First Published: May 28, 2019 02:15 IST