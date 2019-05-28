City colleges to receive training ahead of new online admission procedure

With two weeks remaining for the start of admission to city-based colleges, the higher education department has directed all colleges across the state to participate in the mandatory training sessions intended to familiarise the college administration with the new admission process.

The admission process for government, government-aided and self-financing degree colleges in Haryana for the academic session 2019-2020 will be completely online and take place between June 8-28 .

The higher education department has sent written instructions to colleges across the state, directing that the principal, nodal officers of online admissions and one computer instructor attend the mandatory training for centralised admission. Colleges in Gurgaon will undergo training on June 5 and 6 at Dronacharya Government College in Sector 5.

Private colleges will be trained on June 6.

Pooja Khullar, principal of the Dronacharya college, said, “Admissions will take place online this time and will be managed by the higher education department. However, at our end, all colleges need to have informed nodal officials so that they are able to navigate the admission process without any hassles,” said Khullar.

Sarla Duhan, principal of Government College for Girls, Manesar, said, “Changes have been incorporated in this year’s admission process to make it more smooth and transparent. The training sessions will introduce the college administration to these changes.”

