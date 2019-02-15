Class 10 student in Ghaziabad jumps from moving auto as driver tries to molest her

A Class 10 student in Ghaziabad suffered severe injuries after she jumped off a moving auto rickshaw in a bid to save herself from allegedly being molested by the driver. The police have registered an FIR and arrested the 30-year-old auto driver.

Police said the 16-year-old girl had boarded the auto to go to her examination centre in Navyug Market on Wednesday morning. The route and distance to her examination centre were such that the girl had to change three auto rickshaws to reach there, they added.

According to the police, when the girl boarded the third auto, she was left with no money to pay the fare and requested the third auto driver, Umesh Kumar, to drop her at the examination centre and he agreed.

“The auto driver instead of taking her to her examination centre drove the auto towards the Kanshiram Housing scheme in Vijay Nagar and on the way, he tried to molest her. Sensing more trouble, the girl jumped out the auto and suffered injuries as a result. Some locals later rushed her for medical treatment,” a police officer from Vijay Nagar police station said.

According to sources, the girl suffered injuries to her face and had to take 18 stitches on her neck. She is third of five siblings and lives with her parents in a locality under Vijay Nagar police station.

“The auto driver drove her in the wrong direction and molested the girl after which she jumped out of the auto and saved herself. We have registered an FIR under sections of molestation and arrested the driver,” Shlok Kumar, superintendent of police (city), said.

“Initially, the girl’s family was not willing to lodge a complaint, but they arrived at the Vijay Nagar police station on Thursday and gave us a written complaint. On the basis of the complaint, we immediately registered an FIR and arrested driver Umesh Kumar,” Kumar said.

First Published: Feb 15, 2019 08:57 IST