Classical symphonies galore at this fest in Gurugram

Art, music, and dance — the cultural connoisseurs of the city are in for a treat at this day-long musical melange, titled Sur-Sangam. From Indian fusion and Indian classical to modern contemporary, the choice is aplenty at the event. Catch riveting performances by maestros such as Ronu Majumdar (flute), Kaivalya Kumar Gurav (vocals), Tanmoy Bose (tabla), Samira Koser (Kathak), Debasish Adhikary (tabla), Ustad Ghulam Siraj Niazi from Hong Kong (vocals), Ghulam Aziz Niazi (vocals) and Abdul Samad Khan Niazi (vocals).

Aparna Bhattacharya, one of the organisers, says, “The entire premise on which we conceptualised this programme was to promote Indian music in all forms, along with giving platform to the local talent. Sur-Sangam is a platform where new artists can share stage with the maestros,” she says, on the event organised by Ragaaz Music and Pracheen Kala Kendra.

The event will see a number of bands from Delhi-NCR, competing for the title — Sur-Sangam band of the year 2019. The bands will be judged by musicians Salman Khan and Zaman Khan from Astitva band, who’ll also put forth a stellar act. Not just that, an art exhibition, exhibiting works of artists, and music excellence awards are some of the highlights of the fest.

Hear flautist Ronu Manjumdar play symphonies of RD Burman such as Kuch Na Ho from 1942: A Love Story (1994). “People in Gurugram are hungry for good music. The concert will bring a great musical atmosphere to Gurugram. Flute’s is a life-saving sound that has a therapeutic effect,” he says.

Samira Koser, a Kathak dancer, will begin her act with Ganesh Stuti and a bhaav paksha composition, named Kaya Swaroopa, that will showcase the journey of a human being from childhood to old age. “I will present Kathak dance of Jaipur Gharana, which will include thaat, upaj, tihayees, uthaan, aamad, kayedas, and jhoolna paran. I feel that all classical arts should have a purpose, a purpose to elevate and enhance humanity. They should be existentially meaningful and aesthetically beautiful,” she says.

Catch it live What: Sur-Sangam

Where: Epicentre, Sector 44, Gurugram

When: April 13

Timing: Noon to 10.30pm

Nearest Metro Station: Huda City Centre on the Yellow Line

First Published: Apr 13, 2019 13:22 IST