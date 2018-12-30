Classrooms used for storing food, admin purposes

Lack of classroom space has forced the students of the Government Primary School in Surat Nagar, Sector 104, to study on the floor. To cope with the situation, two sections of each class are clubbed and taught together. Further, students are compelled to sit on carpets to make optimum usage of space.

The school, which was constructed in 1995, has 306 children studying in classes 1 to 5. It has 10 sections, but only five classrooms to accommodate the strength. Two out of these five classrooms also function as the school’s kitchen, administrative room, and a store house.

Pardeep Kumar, administrative head of the school, admitted that the institution was suffering for lack of classrooms. “One single room functions as the kitchen, where mid-day meals are stored, school’s record room, and even a classroom. We have very little space for construction of additional classrooms. We are not sure if more floors can be added to the current structure since it is old and already deteriorating. We don’t even have a playground,” said Kumar.

Vanshika Singh, a Class 5 student, said that she and other classmates had to sit on the floor during classes. “I sit on a carpet that is spread over the floor. We don’t have benches for all the classes,” she said. The 11-year-old added that the school did not have enough play area. “During the lunch break, the small courtyard area gets too crowded. There are far too many children and sometimes they even get hurt while trying to play in the limited space,” added Singh.

Kumar, however, said that the school was trying to make the optimum usage of whatever little resources it had. “We only have benches in two classrooms. In the remaining three classes, we use carpets so that more students can be adjusted in one class. During summer, at times, we move one section outside to study on the verandah, and students from the other section study inside the classroom,” explained Kumar.

Apart from the space constraints, the school is grappling with crumbling infrastructure. Students study in classrooms where the walls are cracked, with plaster peeling off their surface, and ceilings that have been water-damaged. The portion of the school that houses the washrooms is also in a bad state, and is enclosed by a broken wall.

Kumar said that the school had recently received funds for routine repairs and work would be initiated during the upcoming holidays. “The routine repairs will be taken care of, but the school should be given a new and bigger space for it to overcome the space crunch. The school needs a bigger space to operate and accommodate the increasing number of students,” said Kumar.

Meanwhile, district elementary education officer Premlata Yadav said that the education department had not received any complaints pertaining to the matter of space crunch from the school. “We will look into the matter if we receive a formal complaint. We have already directed funds for routine repair work,” said Yadav.

,

First Published: Dec 30, 2018 15:35 IST