Cleaner found dead in Sector 8 Gurugram, police suspect murder

A 48-year-old man was found dead at his house in Pratap Nagar near Sector 8 on Friday morning. The police said the preliminary probe suggested that the man had been murdered. He had a severe injury on his head, possibly inflicted with a blunt object, the police said.

According to them, the deceased had been identified by his first name as Sanjay, who lived in a rented room in Pratap Nagar. They said he cleaned drains and sewers for a living.

Subhash Boken, spokesperson, city police, said they received information of a man lying in a pool of blood in the area around 7.30am. “His brother reported the incident to the police. It is not definite if he was hit on the back of the head with a heavy object or sustained the injury from a fall,” said Boken.

A police officer privy to the investigation, requesting anonymity, said that according to Subhash (known by his first name only) the deceased man’s older brother, Sanjay was an alcoholic and would sometimes fall asleep on the roadside.

In the police complaint, Subhash stated that Sanjay had gone to sleep around 11pm on Thursday after dinner. “Around 7.15am, I was told by neighbours that he was lying in a pool of blood on a marble slab. I rushed to his house and informed the control room,” Subhash said.

According to the autopsy, the cause of death was a head injury possibly inflicted by a blunt object. A case was registered against unidentified persons under Section 302 of the IPC at New Colony police station on Friday, the police said.

