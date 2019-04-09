Close shave for 30 kids as short circuit triggers fire in Gurugram school’s classroom

A classroom at a private school in South City 2 caught fire on Monday afternoon due to a short circuit in the air conditioning unit, causing a scare among students and staff at the institution. However, no injuries were reported in the incident as the classroom was vacant when the fire broke out, school administration said.

The fire broke out inside Grade II-Earth classroom at Narayana e-Techno school, and was doused by the school staff. Fire department was not alerted, the administration said.

Around 30 students of the classroom had gone for a dance class at the time the blaze broke out. However, benches, stools, and school bags were damaged in the fire while the chalkboard and walls of the entire classroom turned black due to the smoke.

“There was a short circuit in the air conditioning unit in the classroom, which resulted in a minor fire. Since the school had necessary fire safety equipment, it was doused within five minutes with the help of fire extinguishers. We decided to shut down the school for the day because the electrical unit had been damaged by the fire. The students who use the school bus service were dropped to their residences while the parents of those who travel on their own were alerted and asked to pick them up. The school will remain closed tomorrow for maintenance related work,” said Abhay Singh, assistant general manager of the school.

For parents of the students at the institution, however, the experience was harrowing.

“I got a call from the school that there was an emergency. I left my work and immediately went to pick my two sons who study in the school. One of them studies in the same classroom where the fire broke out. He told me that a portion of the school was engulfed in smoke, and some children experienced difficulties in breathing because of it,” said Rohit Thakran, a parent.

A few parents approached the Sector 50 police and submitted a formal complaint against the school, citing negligence and lack of fire safety equipment.

“My daughter, who studies in the same class, was fortunate to be outside, or else she would have been inflicted with burn injuries. I, along with a few parents, submitted a formal complaint against the school,” said Anil Maan, one of the parents.

Shamsher Singh, assistant commissioner of police (crime) said no case has been registered in the matter.

The school authorities denied the charges that the institution did not have adequate fire safety equipment. “We have the requisite fire safety measures in place, and a valid no objection certificate (NOC) from the fire department. An AC experienced a shot circuit which was promptly dealt with. We are well equipped to deal with any such mishaps,” said the assistant general manager of the school.

Fire department officials confirmed that the school had necessary fire safety measures.

“We were not alerted about the fire. As per our records, the school has a valid no objection certificate from the fire department, which is valid for a period of five years,” said IS Kashyap, assistant divisional fire safety officer.

