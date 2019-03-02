Cloverleaf land demarcation to be completed today

Work on demarcation of land for construction of a cloverleaf on the central peripheral road (CPR) — which started on Thursday — will take another day to be completed, officials engaged in the exercise said.

A team of officials from Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP), Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), district revenue department and National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) are fixing the exact location on which this key interchange will be constructed.

The cloverleaf is crucial for smooth movement of vehicles from the Dwarka Expressway, also called Northern Peripheral Road (NPR), to the other side of the National Highway 48 to the Southern Peripheral Road (SPR).

Udeep Singhal, project director, NHAI, said work on demarcating the land for cloverleaf is ongoing and the actual location for it will become clear on Tuesday. “This work will be completed in a day or two, and then, the actual status on the ground will be more clear”, he said.

Last week, a committee was formed by the GMDA to demarcate the land needed for the construction of the cloverleaf. The work on demarcating this land, which falls in a radius of 200 metres from the central point on CPR, is complicated because it falls in four villages that include Kherki Daula, Narsinghpur, Harsaru and Mohammadpur Jharsa. HSVP officials said an area around a point on CPR, which is 200 metres in radius, has been identified for construction of the cloverleaf.

The authorities have found some shops, houses and one industrial plot on which a factory has been built need to be cleared for the construction of this structure. “The land for cloverleaf and CPR has already been acquired and now an alternative plot has to be allotted to the owner of the factory, whereas only compensation for other structures that are standing there need to be paid as land has already been acquired,” said a HSVP official engaged in the demarcation exercise.

The official also said demarcation would be completed by Saturday. “We have already handed over the entire stretch of CPR to NHAI and only this portion is left and this will also be given within next few days,” he said.

First Published: Mar 02, 2019 03:42 IST