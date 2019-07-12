CM Khattar to launch Jal Shakti Abhiyan in Gurugram tomorrow

To promote water conservation and rainwater harvesting in the district, which was declared dark zone in 2016, chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar will launch an activity calendar for the Jal Shakti Abhiyan (JSA) this Saturday.

The JSA covers water-stressed blocks in 255 districts across the country. It includes interventions such as water conservation and rainwater harvesting, renovation of traditional water bodies, borewell recharge structures, watershed development and intensive afforestation.

In a meeting held at the Mini Secretariat on Thursday, deputy commissioner Amit Khatri directed officials across departments to initiate working on the action plan for different water-related schemes. The website for JSA and its helpline number will be started on July 19, a press statement read.

“Through this helpline, people can share their suggestions and feedback on water conservation. They can also register complaints on water-related issues,” Khatri said during the meeting.

He directed the officials from departments, including agriculture, rural development, public works department, forest, Municipal Corporation of Gurugram, town and country planning, irrigation and public relations, to create plans that could involve people from all walks of life in these initiatives.

Khatri asked the officials of town and country planning to ensure builders install proper rainwater harvesting system on premises they build. The hydrology department was also told to check digging of illegal borewells and seal the existing ones.

He also said that a programme will be organised with multi-national corporations and industries to encourage their participation and contribution to the programme through the corporate social responsibility initiative. The resident welfare associations (RWA) will also be covered under this programme which will push for active rainwater harvesting systems in all areas.

These activities will be conducted till September 15 under the first phase of the programme.

First Published: Jul 12, 2019 02:55 IST