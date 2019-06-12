CM Khattar to lay foundation of water boosting station in Sec 72

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar will lay the foundation stone for a water boosting station at Sector 72 on Wednesday.

The ceremony will take place at 11am and member of Parliament (MP) Rao Inderjit Singh, Badshahpur MLA and minister, Public Works Department (PWD), Haryana, Rao Narbir Singh, Sohna MLA Tejpal Tanwar, MCG mayor Madhu Azad are also expected to attend the event.

The boosting station, of 240 million litres daily (MLD) capacity, will cater to residents of sectors 58 to 80 and Gwalpahari. The cost of the project is Rs 69 crore and it will be completed by May 2019.

Lalit Arora, chief engineer, GMDA, said, “The boosting station will be connected with the water treatment plant (WTP) at Chandu Budhera. Pipelines have been laid to connect the boosting station with Chandu Budhera WTP. We have already allotted work to a contractor and it is set to start after the foundation stone ceremony. The boosting station will cater to the expected population of sectors 58-80 and Gwalpahari, as per Master Plan 2031.”

The GMDA currently supplies 480-490 MLD water to city, every day, from its WTPs at Chandu Budhera and Basai.

In the absence of canal water access, residents living in many societies in newer sectors have been primarily using tankers for their daily water need.

Sandeep Dahiya, executive engineer, GMDA, said, “On May 1, we started supplying canal water to residents sectors 58 to 67 from the Sector 51 water boosting station, but that is a temporary arrangement. We are also able to start canal water supply for residents living in sectors 68 to 80 from the Sector 51 boosting station by the end of July, temporarily, on demand of residents who are dependent on tankers. This temporary arrangement will be stopped once the Sector 72 boosting station is complete and ready for operations by May 2019.”

Sourav Das, resident, Emaar Emerald Hill, Sector 65, said, “Only last month did we started getting canal water after a wait for over two years. Earlier, we used tanker water.”

The GMDA is the custodial authority of the master water supply and supplies canal water through two existing boosting stations — one in Sector 16 near Signature Towers, from where it supplies water to sectors 14-46 (except 21, 22, 23) and in Sector 51, from where it supplies water to sectors 47 to 67.

The Sector 72 boosting station will be the third such facility in the city.

First Published: Jun 12, 2019 04:57 IST