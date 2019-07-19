CM Manohar Lal Khattar to visit Gurugram today, will felicitate 70 industrialists

Chief Minister(CM) Manohar Lal Khattar will be in the city on Friday to interact with and felicitate as many as 70 industrialists at Shri Vishwakarma Skill University (SVSU) for their contribution to skill development.The CM will give awards to these industrialists for the placement of students enrolled under the skill development programme.

In a press statement released by the administration, Raj Nehru, chancellor of SVSU, said that industry-integrated education is the need of the hour. Besides, gaining theoretical knowledge that the students are getting in SVSU, hands-on training in industries, along with earning stipend, is also important.

Khattar will also meet 25 Korean CEOs at the India Korea Golf Meet to promote the ease of doing business in the state.

Devender Singh, additional chief secretary, industries and commerce, said there is an increasing presence of Korean companies in Haryana for both manufacturing facilities and corporate offices. Several Korean companies have their headquarters and sales offices in Gurugram.

