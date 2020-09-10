e-paper
Home / Gurugram / CM recovers from hospital, to be in city for two days

CM recovers from hospital, to be in city for two days

gurugram Updated: Sep 10, 2020 23:43 IST
Archana Mishra
Archana Mishra
         

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar was discharged from Medanta Hospital on Thursday, 17 days after he tested positive for the coronavirus disease Covid-19.

Khattar, 66, was taken to the PWD Rest House, near Rajiv Chowk, where he will stay for two days.

“Chief minister has fully recovered from Covid-19 and has been discharged from the hospital today (on Thursday) with advise to take rest for a few days,” said a press statement issued by Medanta hospital.

An official from the CM’s team, who is privy to the matter, said, “Although CM has been discharged, he will be under the observation of doctors for the next two days at the PWD rest house. He will not meet anyone and no official task will be taken by him during the stay, as suggested by the doctors.”

Khattar, 66, tested positive for the virus on August 24 after he developed fever and body ache. Considering his age and being diabetic, he was admitted to the hospital 2:30am the next day.

The chief minister was examined by the Medanta Covid Ward team led by Dr. Sushila Kataria, and a team of doctors from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi and PGIMS, Rohtak.

CM shared his Covid-19 positive status through tweet on August 24. On August 20, Khattar went into home isolation after Union water resources minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and certain officials posted at CM’s residence in Chandigarh had tested positive for coronavirus. Khattar had met Shekhawat on August 18 regarding the Sutlej Yamuna Link (SYL) canal. The meeting was virtually attended by Punjab chief minister Amrinder Singh, while Khattar reached Delhi to attend the meeting. Shekhawat tweeted about his Covid-19 positive status on August 20.

Along with Khattar, Vidhan Sabha speaker Gian Chand Gupta also tested positive for Covid-19. He was also admitted to the same hospital on August 25 evening. Gupta was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) after he reported some health issues. He was discharged from the hospital earlier this week.

