College student tries to take railway recruitment exam for friend, held

A 22-year-old man who tried to take a railway recruitment examination by impersonating his friend, to help the latter, has been arrested, the police said.

Vikram, 22, was arrested for trying to take the examination for the post of constable in the Railway Protection Force for his friend Sanju, 20, Charan Singh, assistant sub-inspector, the investigating officer in the case, said.

Both Vikram and Sanju were classmates in a college in Hisar where they were pursuing B.Sc, the police said, and added that Vikram agreed to take the examination for the Group D job after Sanju approached him.

Sanju is on the run and the police have registered an FIR under sections 419 (cheating by impersonation) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code.

“Prima facie, it does not look like the work of any gang that runs cons like these. Vikram told us, during questioning, that he did not do it for the money, but only because Sanju was his friend,” Singh said.

The FIR was filed based on a complaint by the private school at which the examination took place. “Officials from the railways were also present at the school,” the officer said.

On Saturday, Vikram had gone to the private school having registered under Sanju’s name, carrying Sanju’s Aadhaar Card, according to police.

“Before the exam started, school authorities found his face did not match the picture during a check,” the ASI said.

Vikram was arrested from the spot. Police said they were conducting raids to arrest Sanju.

