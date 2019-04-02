Colony residents protest drive, observe black day

The owners of houses and plots in Kant Enclave, a residential colony on the outskirts of Faridabad, described the demolition drive as unfair and unjust, saying they had purchased plots in the colony after it was given licence by Haryana government for development and sale.

“We got the plots duly registered, paid stamp duty and registration fee, and plans for construction were also sanctioned by Haryana government. How can now be these deemed illegal?” asked Brigadier (retired) MB Anand, VSM, who is also the president of the residents’ welfare association (RWA).

The residents sat around in a huddle inside the colony, wearing black armbands and headbands. They also raised black flags and criticised the government agencies for turning the colony into an emergency zone with hundreds of policemen spread across the colony and blocking the entrance. “Are we living in an emergency? Majority of the residents are senior citizens, who will not threaten anyone,” said a resident, who did not wish to be quoted.

The residents said that they were deeply pained by the action taken by the administration as the directions given by the apex court were not about demolition but getting the houses vacated. “The court has given us time to vacate the houses till July 31 and we don’t understand this action,” said Anand.

Responding to allegation, Sanjeev Mann, senior town planner, said that the court order was not being interpreted properly by owners. “The owners who submitted the undertaking to apex court can vacate till July 31, and this action is against those who have not given undertaking,” he said.

Kant enclave has around 1600 plots and majority of these have been sold to retired government and army officials, who planned to settle here after retirement. The buyers said that while this colony came into existence in 1974, the Punjab Land Preservation Act notification came in 1992. “We have spent our hard earned money to buy these plots and houses. Where will we go as the compensation is also inadequate?” said Rajkumar Dua, another plot owner.

First Published: Apr 02, 2019 03:29 IST