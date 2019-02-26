Colony takeover, pending projects dominate this year’s Gurugram civic body budget

Building and maintenance of civic facilities in the nine private colonies, which will soon be taken over from private builders, construction of pending infrastructure projects such as multilevel parking lots and a new office for itself were some of the highlights of the budget for 2019-20 announced by the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) on Monday.

In the budget meeting, held at the John Hall in Civil Lines, the current office of the MCG, commissioner Yashpal Yadav did not announce any new projects for next fiscal. The MCG maintains civic facilities in Sectors 1 to 58.

“Allocation for pending projects, from last year and earlier, has been increased to finish them. We aim to finish the pending projects before starting new ventures,” Yadav said.

The allocation for the nine private colonies, transfer process of which is in an advanced stage now, has been doubled from Rs 50 crore in the last budget to Rs 100 crore in the one for 2019-20. Officials explained that since none of the private colonies have been taken over yet, the budget earmarked for the purpose in the last fiscal remained unspent.

They said the enhanced allocation would be used to not only build civic facilities but some “non-mandatory” services, such as libraries, community centres and installation of street lights.

“We recently received nearly Rs 100 crore from the state government for development works in Sushant Lok 1 and Palam Vihar, and we are expecting to start work soon. We are also looking at providing a library and community centre at each of the nine private colonies for the residents,” additional municipal commissioner YS Gupta said.

The MCG commissioner proposed an estimated expenditure of Rs 2,150.77 crore against Rs 1,884.59 crore last fiscal. The receipts have been pegged at Rs 2,605.13 crore compared to Rs 2,290.53 crore in 2018-19.

The allocation for street lights has been doubled from Rs 30 crore in 2018-19 to Rs 60 crore in the current budget. The civic body could spend only Rs 3.8 crore of the Rs 30 crore earmarked for the purpose in the current fiscal. MCD officials said funds would be used to install street lights and transformers in sectors not covered under the LED project.

Also, the civic body could spend only Rs 38 crore of the total Rs 400 crore budget for roads and bridges in 2018-19. Accordingly, the allocation for this sector has been reduced to Rs 100 crore in the 2019-20 budget.

Yadav explained, “Since all master roads and bridges have been transferred to the GMDA, the civic body could only spend Rs 37 crore in 2017-18 fiscal. Hence, we have revised allocation for roads and bridges.”

Maximum jump in the fund allocation was seen under the ‘building’ head. Money earmarked for this has gone up from Rs 50 crore to Rs 400 crore. Civic officials said the money will be spent on construction of multilevel parking lots, a cultural complex and a new office for MCG.

Another significant head which saw enhanced allocation was fire services. YS Gupta said fire services will get Rs 16.40 crore in the 2019-20, of which Rs 10 crore would be used to buy a 55-metre-long turn table ladder, a long standing demand of the fire department.

