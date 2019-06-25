Committee clears Global City project with modifications in Gurugram

The district-level clearance committee, on Monday, approved the amendment to the final development plan of the proposed Global City project. The amendment paves way for the designation of the project as a mixed land use project, and as a ‘Special Zone’. The committee also approved the proposal to increase the floor-area ratio(FAR) of the project to 300.

The land for the project was earlier earmarked for a special economic zone (SEZ) and was to be used for only industrial purpose. However, the state government wanted it to be designated as a Special Zone with mixed land use that allowed residential, commercial and recreational facilities in the area, the amendment stated.

The land for Global City falls in sectors 36, 36B, 37 and 37B along the Dwarka expressway.

The project will come up in land acquired by the Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC) in village Harsaru, Gadholi Khurd, Mohammadpur Jharsa and Khandsa.

The proposal will now be sent to the district planning committee and finally to the state government, which, in principle, has given already given approval to the project, said officials.

The amendment to final develop plan, which was approved by the committee chaired by the deputy commissioner Amit Khatri, also proposes the re-designation of 95.78 acres of land earmarked in transport and communication zone to be considered as “open space”. Another 161 acres land in Manesar, which has been shown as agricultural land, is proposed to be earmarked as “residential” in the Gurgaon Manesar Urban Complex Masterplan.

“A meeting of the clearance committee was held on Monday. All the aspects of the proposal and amendment were discussed before it was approved,” said Amit Khatri, deputy commissioner, Gurugram .

In October 2018, the GMDA had sought objections to this proposal for a period of one month. It received four suggestions and comments that were sent to HSIIDC and Urban Local Bodies department for consideration.

This project is expected to become an important economic and financial hub on the Delhi-Mumbai industrial corridor. The land used for this project was originally acquired for setting up an SEZ, but later it was taken over by the state government.

First Published: Jun 25, 2019 02:10 IST