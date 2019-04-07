Community of fitness enthusiasts in Gurugram

At Bestech Park View Spa Next in Sector 67, spread across 11 acres, the bustle of people and their hustle to lead a fit life is a constant phenomenon.

At 10.30 in the night, family members have to call out to the youngsters, asking them to stop playing football or volleyball; early in the morning, an enthusiastic bunch of women run to zumba class minutes after finishing their morning yoga or gym session; the society is abuzz with excitement because cyclothons are soon to become a monthly fixture in the condominium’s events calendar. And that, probably, is why the condominium has ample facilities for outdoor games.

Swapana Roy, a resident and in-house zumba instructor, said, “I just shifted here a few months ago. But everyone here is so health conscious that when I told them I am a zumba instructor, they immediately told me to take classes. It’s been so wonderful – we here are taking a collective effort to get fit.”

The other prominent feature of this condominium is its emphasis on community living. With the owners-tenants ratio being somewhere at 50:50, residents find multiple occasions to come together and celebrate festivals. Deepak Narang, a resident, said, “We celebrate all festivals with lots of joy and fervour. The recent Holi celebration was a huge. Last Friday, we even had an IPL screening.”

The condominium that has 10 towers of 15 and three floors has airy and well-ventilated flats, at least one balcony of which faces the central garden. It is the reason behind the name of the society: ‘Park View Spa’. The condominium is green with two gardens, two children’s play areas and gazebos at the edge of the gardens for residents to sit and relax.

The other popular spots are the club that houses the gymnasium, a restaurant, a pool table and a table tennis table and a designated space for senior citizens called ‘Baradari. Among the other amenities in the condominium are a swimming pool, a skating rink, a basketball court, a badminton court, a volleyball court, a tennis court, a cricket pitch, two grocery stores, a vegetable and fruit vendor, a pharmacy and a unisex salon.

Most residents say their stay here has been comfortable and fulfilling. Ramya Mishra, another resident, said, “It’s been four years since I moved here; it has been a great experience. I came from Sweden, and everyone helped me out with everything. The best thing about the condominium is the close-knit community.”

While another resident, Yashi Seth, agrees with Mishra that life at the condominium is pleasant, she said the only problem she has sometimes is that the condominium is quite far from the bustling part of the city. Another issue plaguing the condo, residents say, is monkey menace. The residents and RWA has already approached the MCG to find solutions to end this menace.

The vigilant residents took to social media to protest when construction and demolition waste were being dumped at the empty land near the condo, and sewage was overflowing in the nearby land. The residents’ constant discussions with the authorities have now helped alleviate the problem to a considerable degree.

However, residents assert that despite the external issues that crop up, their condominium is the best places to live in. This is also why tenants who have lived in the condo have opted to buy flats here. The occupancy rate at the condominium is over 90%.

With two-tier security, green spaces, reasonable maintenance charges and many options for entertainment and relaxation, the condominium offers something for everyone. Resident Tushit Malhotra said, “While a monthly senior citizens’ night is on the cards for the RWA, the Summer Carnival is a big draw for the kid. The monthly Raahagiri day is something all residents wait for.”

First Published: Apr 07, 2019 03:06 IST