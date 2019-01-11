Concessionaire threatens to block Kherki Daula bypass in 3 days

A day after the alternative road to Kherki Daula toll plaza connecting the Southern Peripheral Road(SPR) with the National Highway(NH) 48 was opened to traffic, the Delhi-Jaipur highway concessionaire threatened to block the connection due to lack of permission from the National Highways Authority of India(NHAI).

Despite strong protest by residents of the newly developing sectors of Gurugram, who also exchanged words with highway officials, the concessionaire reiterated that unless the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) takes permission from the NHAI within two to three days, they will be forced to block this road.

A day earlier, in a major relief for residents of the new sectors of Gurugram, the HSVP had opened the four-lane road connecting the SPR with NH48, thereby giving residents an alternative route to reach Manesar and sectors 81 to 95, without paying toll. The 5-km-long road passes through SPR to Shikohpur and from there to NH-48. The Rs 33-crore road touches sectors 75, 75A, 76 and 77 and is meant to benefit the residents of new Gurugram to reach Golf Course Road, Faridabad Road, Sohna Road without paying toll and returning traffic go towards Manesar. Furthermore, vehicles coming from the Jaipur side can also avoid the toll plaza by taking a U-turn towards the service lane

Officials of the Pink City Expressway, which is the concessionaire for Delhi-Jaipur Highway, said that they had gone to the spot after this matter was raised by senior NHAI officials in Gurugram, and its cognizance was taken by project director, NHAI, Jaipur. “This road cannot be connected to the highway unless permission is granted by NHAI. The HSVP must apply for this permission, otherwise we would be forced to block it. This is a legal measure we have to take, and we are within out right to do this,” said Anil Kumar, route supervisor, Delhi-Jaipur Expressway.

A team of highway officials, which reached the spot near Kherki Daula toll plaza also questioned the contractor for connecting this road without any permission from the NHAI. A group of new Gurugram residents gathered under United Association of New Gurugram, however opposed the NHAI team and said that they had been waiting for this road since last three years and now when it was completed, the highway authority had no right to block it.

A team from Kherki Daula police station also reached the spot after a resident called the police control room. The police pacified the situation. When apprised of the matter, HSVP officials also rushed to the spot and discussed various issues regarding permission.

Pradeep Godara, sub-divisional engineer, HSVP, said that they have received the completion certificate of this road on Thursday itself and will seek permission from the NHAI project director on Friday.

Bhupender Narula, a resident, said that this bypass road has come up after a long struggle. “This road must not be blocked as people are already suffering badly in New Gurugram,” he added.

Meanwhile, S Raghuraman, MCEPL, CEO on Thursday said that they have lost Rs 5.5 lakhs of toll revenue in two days after the opening of this road. “This road has to be closed as it violates all rules and regulations,” he added.

