Congress demands probe into land scam allegations by BJP leaders

The Congress on Wednesday demanded a probe into the allegations of a scam in the 2016 release of a 3-acre plot, which was acquired by Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP), then HUDA, in 1981.

Harayana Congress president Ashok Tanwar, while addressing a press conference in the city, alleged that the plot was released by the BJP government despite a vigilance inquiry pending in the matter and several complaints had been lodged with various state agencies. “This is a clear case of corruption and the Congress demands a thorough probe into the matter. HSVP is headed by the chief minister and despite accusations being made by senior BJP leaders themselves, the government has not responded,” said Tanwar.

The issue had been first raised by Haryana BJP leaders on Monday. They had alleged that senior government officials and some political bigwigs were involved in ‘the scam’. “If the government does not come out clean on this matter, we would be forced to hold protests,” said Tanwar.

The land was acquired by HSVP in 1981 as part of approximately 350-acre land acquisition by the authority to set up Sector 12A.

Congress leaders alleged that the party government in 2014 had rejected the submission of the owners for release of land on technical grounds but the BJP government later allowed the release of this plot. “The price of this land is around Rs 300 crore and once developed the builders may earn Rs 2,000 crore,” claimed Tanwar.

Vijay Kaushik, who owns the land, had told Hindustan Times that the acquisition of this plot had become infructuous. “The award for this acquisition was cancelled and the land was not acquired. We are the rightful owner of this land,” he had said.

Raman Malik, BJP spokesperson, said their party was democratic and everyone had the right to raise a matter in public interest. “This matter has come to our notice. If the facts indicate, and are sustainable that there had been a wrongdoing, the matter will be probed,” Malik said.

