Congress made false promises, would be defeated: Khattar

Launching an attack on the opposition, Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday said the Congress would be wiped off from the country’s political landscape after the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Khattar accused the party of making false promises and called for its defeat in the state on May 23, when the results will be announced.

He was addressing the BJP’s Vijay Sankalp rally at Kukdola in Pataudi. The rally was the first to be organised by the state BJP to mark the start of its election campaign for Lok Sabha election and showcase the unity in the party. However, divisions in the rank became apparent after Gurugram MP Rao Inderjeet Singh, who was also present at the rally, expressed his displeasure over the local MLA not being given a chance to speak on the stage.

During his address, Rao Inderjeet Singh took umbrage at the fact that party MLA from Pataudi and his protégé Bimla Choudhary was not called to speak, even though the rally was held in Pataudi.

“Every party functionary has been allowed to speak, but the local MLA in whose constituency the event is being held,” he said and asked the people in the rally to show their hands as to who hailed from Pataudi and were supporters of the sitting MLA.

Rao Inderjeet Singh also asked the chief minister to issue directions for assessment of crop damage so farmers could get compensation after the polls.

The CM, however, did not take into account the concerns raised by Singh and focused on development done by his government and the support received from Modi government at the Centre.

Citing the achievements of his government, Khattar said the party had cracked down on corruption and middlemen in various government departments and encouraged transparency.

Coming down heavily on both, Congress and Indian National Lok Dal (INLD), he said that people were deprived of jobs under the previous governments whereas BJP had created a record number of jobs in the state.

“We have given jobs to people on the basis of merit and qualifications. I congratulate the people of south Haryana who have benefitted the most from these new jobs,” Khattar said.

Meanwhile, the Congress party denied the allegations levelled by the ruling party and said it was BJP which failed to deliver on its pre-poll promises.

“The recently announced AIIMS centre in Rewari is only on paper, the university at Kankrola has not been developed and there is no sign of the defence university announced with much fanfare at Binolla. The BJP leadership should look at themselves instead of accusing others,” said senior Congress leader and former minister Captain (retd) Ajay Singh Yadav.

First Published: Apr 02, 2019 04:47 IST