Congress protests against UP CM

The protest was held against the detaining of Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi while she was on her way to Sonbhadra district to meet the victims of firing over a disputed piece of land.

gurgaon Updated: Jul 20, 2019 03:16 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Gurugram
Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra sits in protest on the roadside, after she was stopped from proceeding to Sonbhadra to meet victims of clash that claimed 10 lives, in Mirzapur.(PTI Photo)

The Congress workers on Friday evening held a protest against Uttar Pradesh chief minister(CM) Yogi Adityanath for detaining Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi, who was on her way to Sonbhadra district in Uttar Pradesh to meet the victims of firing over a disputed piece of land.

More than 100 workers and local leaders gathered at the Congress office in Kaman Sarai and burnt the effigy of the Uttar Pradesh chief minister.

A protest was also held in Rewari where Congress workers gathered and protested under the leadership of senior party leader Captain (Retd) Ajay Singh Yadav.

First Published: Jul 20, 2019 03:16 IST

