Congress protests against UP CM

The Congress workers on Friday evening held a protest against Uttar Pradesh chief minister(CM) Yogi Adityanath for detaining Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi, who was on her way to Sonbhadra district in Uttar Pradesh to meet the victims of firing over a disputed piece of land.

More than 100 workers and local leaders gathered at the Congress office in Kaman Sarai and burnt the effigy of the Uttar Pradesh chief minister.

A protest was also held in Rewari where Congress workers gathered and protested under the leadership of senior party leader Captain (Retd) Ajay Singh Yadav.

First Published: Jul 20, 2019 03:16 IST