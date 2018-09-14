Constable beaten, uniform torn by driver in Gurugram Sector 18

A police constable was allegedly slapped and his uniform torn by a school bus driver, after the former asked the latter to move his bus that was parked on a road and causing a traffic jam on Wednesday evening, the police said on Thursday.

The driver, who fled the spot after allegedly attacking the officer, was arrested and sent to jail for 14 days by a city court on Thursday. The police said the driver had parked the vehicle on Anath road in Sector 18 and had gone to eat food.

This is the 12th instance of an attack on a police officer in the city over the last one-and-a-half months.

The victim, Sombir, who is known by single name, was on patrol duty on a police motorcycle along with his colleague, when the incident took place.

Manvender Singh, 28, has been identified as the accused, said Hari Kishan, assistant sub-inspector, who is the investigating officer in the case.

The driver who fled the spot was later arrested from an office of the bus owner in Sector 17 around 11.30pm on Wednesday. An FIR was registered at the Sector 18 police station under sections 353, 186 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

“The driver had parked the bus on the road and went to have food. The constable found the number of the owner written on the bus and informed him about it, who inturn called up the driver,” the ASI said.

When the driver reached the spot, a heated argument took place between them and the driver slapped the constable, the police said. “While the other police officer present at the spot was busy informing his superiors about the incident, the driver managed to escape from the spot,” the ASI said.

First Published: Sep 14, 2018 04:22 IST