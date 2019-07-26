Contribute to clear GMDA’s water dues for unhindered supply: South City-2 RWA appeal to residents

After Unitech Limited refused to contribute to pay pending water bills to the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) by opening a joint bank account with residents’ welfare association (RWA) of South City-2, the association has appealed to residents to contribute Rs 5000 each to pay pending water bills to the authority by July 31 failing which the authority will disconnect water supply of the colony.

The GMDA had disconnected water supply of South City 2 on July 9 due to non-payment of pending water bills – it was restored on July 16 after a meeting of GMDA officials with Unitech Limited executives and RWA members on condition of payment of bills by July 31. Rajesh Bansal, superintending engineer GMDA said, “If they fail to clear dues water supply will be disconnected after expiry of deadline.”

An agreement was also signed by RWA and Unitech Limited mutually agreeing to create a joint account to collect water bills from the residents as way forward and clear the GMDA dues.

“Two days after signing this agreement, the Unitech Limited responded to our mail that they cannot enter into opening joint account for some legal reasons. Now we have no option but to appeal to residents to contribute Rs 5000 each to RWA account and money will be paid to the GMDA for unhindered water supply. We are holding a meeting on Sunday in this regard with residents,” said SN Bhardwaj, RWA president. The RWA circulated a notice regarding this among residents on Friday.

The RWA has accused the Unitech Limited – the developer of colony – of causing disruption of water supply by not pending water bills to the GMDA.

“Unitech collects monthly maintenance including water bills from the residents. But it did not pay water bills to the GMDA for past many months. GMDA on Thursday gave us a bill of Rs 1.05 crore pending water bills till June 30,” said the RWA president, adding that there 2500 houses in South City 2 which are under threat of water supply disconnection.

Unitech Limited in turn accused the residents of not paying maintenance claiming total outstanding amount is close to Rs 11 crore. “We cannot open any joint account with RWA due to some legal reasons. However, fact of the matter behind non-payment of water bills is that residents have not been paying maintenance to Unitech for the past two years and total outstanding amount is close to Rs 11 crore,” said a Unitech representative present in the meeting with the GMDA.

GMDA on Thursday also formed a three member adhoc committee of sub divisional magistrate (North), district revenue officer and executive engineer DHBVN to look into Rs 5 crore water bills due on Palam Vihar residents. Vijay Yadav, district revenue officer, said, “We have called a meeting of residents in this regard on Monday.”

The committee has to submit a report by August 5.

First Published: Jul 26, 2019 21:47 IST