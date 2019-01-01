Cop stops car for jumping signal in Gurugram, dragged on bonnet for 500m

A man drove for half-a-kilometre with a special police officer (SPO), deputed with the traffic police, holding on to the bonnet of his car, after he tried to stop the vehicle for jumping a traffic signal at Sethi Chowk in Gurugram on Monday, the police said.

The police said the SPO held on to the bonnet of the car till Bhuteshawar Mandir Chowk before the driver stopped the car and escaped on foot.

This is the second incident of its kind in the city in the past fortnight.

According to the police, the incident took place at 3.55pm when SPO Prashant Kumar spotted a man, in a red Maruti Swift, jump the traffic signal.

“The SPO came in front of the car and signalled the driver to pull over. The car driver appeared to slow down and pull towards the side of the road, before accelerating the speed in a bid to escape. But the SPO jumped on to the car’s bonnet as the man drove off,” assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Anil Kumar said.

A closed circuit television (CCTV) footage showed the accused drive off as the SPO clung on to the car. The video was shared widely on social media.

The SPO sustained minor injuries as he fell to the ground when the car was stopped abruptly, ASI Kumar said, adding that the accused deliberately applied brakes in a fashion that would throw the cop off the vehicle so he could escape.

“The unidentified accused stopped the car at Bhuteshawar Chowk and escaped on foot as the SPO lay on the ground with bruises. We are conducting raids to trace the accused,” ASI Kumar said.

The police said the car has a Haryana registration number and the registered address was traced to Kota Khandewla village in Tauru.

A case was registered against the accused under sections 307 (attempt to murder), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 353 (assault or use of criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions) of the IPC on Monday, said police.

On December 19, an SUV driver tried to speed for 100 metres with a traffic constable holding on to the car’s bonnet after the latter had tried to stop the vehicle for driving on the wrong side of the road near Signature Tower underpass.

First Published: Jan 01, 2019 08:45 IST