Cops blocks passage opposite Malibu Towne on Sohna Road

The traffic police, on Friday morning, placed traffic cones along the exit opposite Malibu Towne on Sohna Road to prevent vehicles coming from Vatika Chowk from making a U-turn towards Badshahpur.

Traffic police officials said the U-turn was closed to reduce congestion on the 3.1-km stretch between Subhash Chowk and Vatika Chowk.

The exit opposite Malibu Towne was creating a bottleneck on both the carriageways of Sohna Road and it took commuters more than 10 minutes to cross the stretch during peak hours.

Commuters coming from the direction of Subhash Chowk, however, can still access a gap in the median to make a U-turn for heading towards Rajiv Chowk

The 3.1-km stretch has one of the highest volumes of traffic in the city, as it connects commuters with the Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway at Rajiv Chowk, Badshahpur, Sohna, Golf Course Extension Road, and Netaji Subhash Marg.

“The problem with the exit is that vehicles from both sides of the road access it at the same time. This leaves little space for them to complete the turn successfully leading to congestion. Hence there was a need for one of the sides to be blocked,” said Anand Rungta, a resident of Sector 47.

Himashu Garg, deputy commissioner of police(traffic), said that traffic police officials have identified two more exits on the 3.1-km stretch where they will be placing traffic cones in the coming days to streamline traffic in the coming days.

“At the exit opposite Malibu Towne, we observed there was a clash of vehicles coming from opposite sides. Motorists were trying to take a U-turn on one carriageway and head straight on the other carriageway at the same time. As a result, the right-most lane on both the carriageways was being compromised leading to traffic snarls,” said Garg.

Garg added that the changes in the traffic flow through the introduction of traffic cones were introduced for “the optimum utilisation of road space” and added that the traffic cones will be present for nearly 15 hours a day. “However, between 9pm and 6am when the traffic volume is low, the traffic cones will be removed,” he said.

Garg also said that for the hours when traffic cones will be present, police officials will also be present at the spot to ensure that people do not violate traffic norms by breaking the traffic cones or shifting them from their original positions.

Traffic police officials have been trying to streamline the traffic on the Sohna Road over the past week. On Wednesday, traffic marshals were deputed at all three exits on the 3.1-km stretch to manoeuvre traffic manually. The move, however, backfired and led to snarls on the Sohna Road, prompting officials to cancel the experiment within one hour of its launch.

Commuters travelling on Sohna Road, on Friday, said they had an easier drive than before. “There was constant congestion near the exit opposite Malibu Towne. This was significantly less today after the U-turn was blocked for one of the carriageways. I reached Rajiv Chowk from my residence in under 10 minutes during the peak hour. It took me much longer before. I hope that the traffic police carry a similar experiment at the cut near Vatika Chowk, which is another bottleneck,” said Harshit Shukla, a resident of Sector 50.

