Cops face heat for attack

Taking cognisance of a viral video showing a woman being brutally assaulted by some policemen in Faridabad, the Haryana Police suspended two head constables and terminated three SPOs from service on Tuesday.

The incident occurred at the Adarsh Nagar police station under Ballabhgarh zone in Faridabad in September last year. The woman was interacting with a youth in a park when the police picked.

The accused head constables Baldev Singh and Rohit Kumar along with three Special Police Officers (SPOs) —Krishna Kumar, Harpal Singh and Dinesh Kumar— allegedly held the woman captive illegally and assaulted her using belts.

First Published: May 29, 2019 00:08 IST