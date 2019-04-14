Cops hunt for man accused of flashing at woman in sector 23

A man was booked for allegedly flashing a 45-year-old woman while she was out on a morning walk in Sector 23 on Friday. When the woman tried to catch hold of him, he sped away on a motorcycle, the police said.

The police have recovered the CCTV footage of the spot and started an investigation. The suspect is yet to be identified, said the police.

According to the police, the woman in her complaint stated that she noticed a man doing rounds of her colony lane where she was walking. Initially, she thought he was looking for some address but later he got down from his motorbike, pulled down his track pants and flashed while looking at her.

“It was around 5.30am, when I was on a morning walk. I walk in the lane in front of my house for half an hour every day. The biker stopped near my house and got down from the motorbike. All of a sudden, he pulled down his track pants and started masturbating. I rushed towards him. Upon seeing me running towards him, he got on his motorcycle and tried to accelerate, Nonetheless, I caught hold of his T-shirt collar and tried to pull him down from the bike,” said the woman.

However, he managed to flee. The CCTV footage (which is in HT’s possession) shows the woman trying to fight and chase the suspect before he manages to speed away.

“There was no registration plate on the motorbike which makes the task of identifying him a challenge. Moreover, he was wearing a helmet to escape his identification,” the woman said.

A case under Section 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Palam Vihar station.

Shamsher Singh, the assistant commissioner of police (crime), said they have started an investigation and have directed the police teams to conduct raids in the nearby areas and villages to identify the man. “We will soon identify the suspect. We are also checking other CCTV footage of the area for his identification and are hopeful of receiving strong leads,” he said.

