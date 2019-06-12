Cops hunting for gang that rams cars, robs commuters

A businessman and a family were waylaid and robbed on Sohna Road and IFFCO Chowk in two separate incidents, within 15 minutes of each other, on Sunday night. The police said the same gang is suspected to have committed the crimes, as the cars of the victims were rammed in both instances, following which the victims were robbed.

In the first incident, a 45-year-old businessman was allegedly thrashed and robbed by three men on Sohna Road while he was returning from Delhi. The police said that the incident took place on the service lane, near Parsavnath Green Ville, around 11.15pm.

The businessman, identified as Jitender Khurana, of Park View City in Sector 48, received multiple injuries to his head from the assault. “(After my car was rammed) I stopped my vehicle and got out to see who had caused the accident. I saw three young men,” said Khurana.

Khurana said the men attacked him when he tried to get back in his car. While two of the men pushed him into the rear seat of his car, one suspect sat at the wheel. “One of them hit me on the head with a sharp object and another person held a pistol,” said Khurana.

Shamsher Singh, assistant commissioner of police (crime), said a case of causing hurt during robbery has been registered at Badshahpur police station. “Khurana told us that he could not note down the number of the Maruti Ertiga MUV and he only remembers that it started with UP,” he said.

Khurana runs a car accessories shop in Karol Bagh, Delhi, and lives with his family in the city. “I take the same route every day and never had an encounter on the stretch. But on Sunday, I got a little late and left my shop after 10.30pm. The streetlights were also not functioning and they took advantage of the lighting,” he said.

Khurana was discharged from the hospital on Monday.

In the second incident, a man was allegedly hit with a spanner and his relative’s gold chain snatched by at least four men near IFFCO Chowk flyover around 11.30pm. Police said that the men allegedly rammed the victim’s car at least twice.

The complainant, a Delhi resident, was travelling with three others in the car when the incident took place.

“We were returning to Delhi after attending a party. My relatives were following us in two more cars. Suddenly, four men in a white Hyundai i20 rammed my car and overtook my car, forcing me to halt. The men got off and hit one of my relatives with a spanner. When my sister-in-law and another relative, sitting in the rear seat, tried to intervene, they snatched a gold chain from her neck. As soon as my other relatives arrived at the spot, they fled,” the complaint said in his first report information (FIR).

Vivek Kundu, station house officer (SHO), Sector 17/18 police station, said, “The suspects are yet to be arrested. Police are investigating the matter.”

A case was registered against the suspects under sections 379B (snatching) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Sector 17/18 police station on Monday, police said.

First Published: Jun 12, 2019 03:43 IST