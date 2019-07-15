Cops plan to deploy one constable for each kilometre in Gurugram

Theft is a burgeoning crime in Gurugram. Although it is mostly reported from independent houses where private security systems are not installed, this year, so far, 162 theft cases have been reported from Sectors 56-57, Sushant Lok -1, Suncity Township and Sector 61.

In the wake of increased theft and burglaries, the police said they would build one police post in a 5-km radius of theft-prone areas, deploy PCR vans and more police personnel on ground. Police said a constable would also be deployed after every one kilometer in these sectors and the overall presence of police will be increased.

This besides regularly interacting with residents’ welfare associations (RWAs) of affected areas, where they have urged that one functioning CCTV camera be installed at the entry and exit of each lane.

Police said that it is a major challenge to identify suspects as hardly ever is any footage made available by the residents. Either the cameras are not installed or they are defunct, the police said.

Police commissioner Muhammad Akil said they have identified five residential areas prone to such crimes. “Though crime mapping has helped us reduce street crime, burglaries remain a major concern. After studying all areas for the past four months, we have identified stretches where vigil would be increased. Teams, including officials from the crime investigation unit, have been formed for patrolling to deter thieves from entering these areas,” he said.

Akil added that while the city police is doing its job, residents’ cooperation is a must. “We face challenges while dealing with RWAs. Despite regular reminders, there are insufficient CCTV cameras installed in the area. Police is responsible for law and order, but the RWAs should also take some responsibility and take security measures in their respective areas,” he said.

The top cop said that CCTV cameras should cover all the entry and exit points of each lane so that if anyone tries to enter, his/her face is captured and can be identified.

The police have also urged residents to build stronger communities to check crime. “The residents do not even inform their next door neighbour before leaving for a vacation or any other commitment. People are urged to at least inform their neighbours so that they can also keep an eye on trespassers and inform the police,” Akil said, adding that many recent cases of burglaries were reported from houses where the owners were either at work or had gone on a vacation.

Thieves target houses that remain unoccupied for a long time, assistant commissioner of police (crime) Shamsher Singh said, adding that another step, which is likely to be taken, would be to strictly enforce verification of tenants and household help as this has been a weak point in the entire chain. “We appeal to the residents to get their domestic helps verified and submit their documents at the respective police stations. We have also decided to change the positioning of checkpoints across the city on the basis of the crime pattern that has emerged through mapping over the last two months,” said Singh.

Out of 6,203 policemen, 1,880 are on night duty on a regular basis, the police said.

First Published: Jul 15, 2019 06:08 IST