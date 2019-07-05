Cops question first wife of man held for filing false rape cases

The police, on Thursday, questioned the former wife and son of a 44-year-old man, who was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly forcing his 22-year-old wife to register false cases of sexual assault against people with the aim of extorting money.

The police said the former wife told them that the suspect used the same modus operandi in the past and forced her to file multiple such fake cases.

The suspect had forced his second wife on July 2 to register a complaint against a district and sessions court judge, alleging that he had molested her while recording her statement in a gang-rape case filed in Manesar on June 29. The woman, however, came clean on Wednesday and recorded a statement, saying that her husband had forced her to file the complaint.

During interrogation, it was revealed that the man had moved across six different locations over the last six years to evade arrest. He has extorted nearly Rs 50 lakh so far, although the amount is likely to increase once more such cases come to light, said the police. The present wife of the suspect also told the police that he had rented an apartment in Sector 1 in Manesar four years ago and had started his clinic in the area.

Police commissioner Muhammad Akil said a number of people in Mewat and other cities were targeted by the suspect, whom he blackmailed for extracting money. “He applied the same modus operandi with his first wife and had extorted money from more than 50 people in the past eight years. The police teams are trying to get the details of previous complaint copies,” he said.

“He used to force his first wife to file fake complaints against his friends and relatives. He often used to assault her and confine her in the house when he used to go out for more than a day. When his 22-year-old son supported his mother, he too was assaulted,” said Akil.

The first wife recorded her statement under Section 164 of Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPc) before the magistrate in the district and sessions court on Thursday, said the police.

First Published: Jul 05, 2019 02:40 IST