Cops recover 63 turtles from man in Panipat

A 50-year-old man was arrested in Panipat for allegedly possessing 63 turtles smuggled from Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh. The accused was identified as Vishavbandhu Sharma, a resident of Biharipur in Uttar Pradesh.

The turtles were of three different species — Indian tent turtle, Indian roofed turtle, and spotted pond turtle. According to Deepak Alwadhi, divisional wildlife officer, these varieties of turtles are listed as “scheduled animals” under the Wildlife Protection Act, making them illegal to rear them as pets.

A joint team of the Haryana forest department, wildlife and crime teams of Panipat arrested the accused, who was produced before the court on Tuesday and was taken on a 10-day police remand.

Sumit Kuhar, superintendent of police, Panipat, said they received a tip-off from one of their sources, informing them that a man would be reaching Assandh traffic intersection in Panipat with the turtles in his bag to be delivered to a middleman.

“The crime team officials were sent to the spot dressed in plain clothes. They waited for nearly half an hour and spotted a man crossing the intersection carrying a black bag. The policemen intercepted him and asked him to show his bag. He tried to flee from the spot, but was caught and taken to the police station. When we checked the bag, there were 63 turtles in a plastic net with cold water bottles surrounding the net,” said Kuhar.

During interrogation, the accused allegedly revealed that he has been involved in the business of smuggling exotic turtles for the past four years and has sold nearly 1,300 turtles in Haryana. He had bought these turtles for Rs 65,000 and had planned to sell them for a cumulative sum of Rs1.5 lakh, said the police.

A case under sections 49, 31, 39, 44 and 9 of the Wildlife Protection Act 1972 was registered at Panipat City police station. The turtles were later released in Yamuna river in Navipur Ghat in Karnal.

First Published: Jul 05, 2019 02:06 IST