Cops recover five mobiles, hunt for clues to crack Gurugram murders

A day after a 55-year-old pharmaceutical professional allegedly committed suicide after murdering his wife and two children, police said on Tuesday that the motive behind the murder-suicide was still not clear.

Police have recovered five mobile phones from the house in Uppal Southend residential colony — three were dipped in water in a mug and two were kept in the drawing room where Prakash Singh had allegedly hanged himself with rope. All the mobile phones were switched off, police said, adding that they were handed over to cyber crime cell for further investigation.

An iPad was also recovered from the spot, which belonged to Singh’s son Aditya Prakash (14) who was found with a slit throat and multiple head injuries on the floor near the bedroom’s door, said police. Singh’s wife Sonu was found dead on the floor in the same room near the bed on which the body of their daughter Aditi Prakash (22) was lying, police said. The two women also had slit throats and grave injuries.

Aman Yadav, assistant commissioner of police (Sadar), said they are collecting call records to trace the sequence of events and connect the dots. The cybercrime teams are working on it and are scanning the data, including the last calls and messages received and sent. Also, we have recorded statements of the neighbours to know if there was any dispute in the family.

“We are investigating the case from all angles. We have investigated all theories, right from personal enmity to family disputes, but there has been no breakthrough. This is strange that three mobile phones were dipped in water. We might get some leads from these mobiles,” he said.

Police said they will get the content of the purported suicide note verified to ascertain if the handwriting in it matches with that of Singh from whose pocket the note was recovered.

four Pets shifted to

shelter homes

The four dogs, owned by pharma executive Prakash Singh and his family who were found killed on Monday morning in Uppal Southend residential colony, were taken in by the People For Animals (PFA) on Tuesday and shifted to a shelter home in the city as none of the relatives of the deceased agreed to look after them, police said.

Police have asked PFA to place the four dogs — three Pugs and one Lhasa Apso — for adoption. The dogs now face an uncertain future, said police. Police said, the dogs were found sitting next to the bodies of the family members after they broke open the house door on Monday morning.

The four pets were shifted to a neighbour’s house after the incident came to light.

