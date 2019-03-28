Cops to partner citizens against crime

The special task force (STF) Wednesday launched a secret intelligence number and an e-mail address for residents of the city to report organised crime and provide information pertaining to drugs and criminals across Haryana.

Officials said the public can pass on information to the officials through WhatsApp calls, messages, and emails. The name of the informer will be kept a secret. (S)he will also be rewarded on the basis of the information, police said.

Emails can be sent to stfggminfo@gmail.com and SMS and WhatsApp messages can be sent on the number 8800042000.

KK Rao, inspector general of police (IGP), STF, said that so far, the department did not have any number which could be shared with the public. Now, anyone can share any information pertaining to crimes in the city.

“We have been working on cases of extortion, kidnapping, lift and loot and drugs. We have arrested people involved in drug peddling, suppliers and consumers who brought drugs into Gurugram and supplied to, among others, school and college students. We have recovered a huge quantity of drugs, including heroin, in the city as compared to other states and it is important to get all leads related to drugs to ensure the business does not flourish in the city,” he said. Mostly, heroin and cocaine is smuggled to Indian from foreign countries, police said.

Last year, police had arrested 113 people, recovered 880kg of drugs, including 5.5kg heroin worth ₹35 crore in the international market, from the city and registered 94 cases under the NDPS Act.

The deputy inspector general (DIG), STF, Satheesh Balan said they have prepared a database of foreign nationals visiting Delhi-NCR and of party organisers and drug peddlers, who use social media, including Twitter, WhatsApp, and Facebook to send out invitations to parties. “We are trying to track them by searching keywords and code words used by the addicts,” he said.

Balan said any information that could prove to be a tip-off to prevent the occurrence of a crime or to curb unlawful activities by anti-social elements and information pertaining to selling drugs near schools, colleges and in pubs could be sent through e-mail or message. “We will take prompt action on the message/email and the informer will be rewarded based on the recovery and arrest,” Balan said.

A team of four personnel will be deployed at traffic tower in Sushant Lok to attend to calls round the clock. “We have deployed personnel with soft skills to attend to calls and forward the information to the investigating team,” said Balan.

First Published: Mar 28, 2019 03:03 IST