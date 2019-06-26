Corona Optus residents write to DC against inflated electricity bills

The residents of Corona Optus residential group housing society in Sector 37C gave a representation to the deputy commissioner’s (DC) office on Monday, seeking action against the maintenance agency appointed by the developer for charging extra for electricity for more than the past two years.

In their letter to DC Amit Khatri, the residents stated that the maintenance agency, Deepshri Services Private Limited, has been charging ₹7.25/unit for electricity from the flat owners since their offer of possession in September 2016. The residents’ letter stated that actual electricity bill should not exceed ₹6.10/unit as per the Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam.

Amit Duggal, a resident, said, “We submitted a memorandum to the office of the DC on Monday evening. Since DC was not available, we got a call from his office later, asking us to meet him on Wednesday. The maintenance agency has been charging extra for electricity from 700 families for over the past two years. We have sought action against the company. We also want the developer or the maintenance agency to return our money.”

The residents added that they have raised the demand for revising the electricity and civic maintenance bills six months ago. PR Panda, another resident, said, “The developer ignored our requests for revising the bills. We filed RTI queries, only to find that the government-approved rate was ₹6.10/unit. We raised objections with the developer, demanding the return of the extra amount we paid, but it turned down our requests. So we decided to bring this to DC’s notice.”

“I have received the memorandum of the residents and will take appropriate action after a thorough investigation,” said the Gurugram DC.

Ankit Gera, the consultant to the developer, said, “The maintenance agency has already revised the electricity rates. Accordingly the meters are being revised.”

First Published: Jun 26, 2019 04:32 IST