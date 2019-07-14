Couple on the way to airport robbed of cash, valuables by trio on Gurugram expressway

A couple was allegedly robbed of cash and valuables by three armed men early on July 5 on Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway, said the police.

According to the police, the victim, Mayank Singh, a 31-year-old employee of an MNC in Gurugram, was travelling in a cab along with his wife to the IGI Airport to attend his brother-in-law’s engagement. They were about to get down from the Signature tower flyover when the incident took place.

One of the tyres got punctured, and the driver got down to change it. After a few minutes, the driver asked the couple to come out of the car. Suddenly, three motorcycle-borne came speeding from the wrong side of the flyover and asked them to hand over all their cash and valuables, said the police.

“We were on our way and suddenly the cab went out of control. We realised that the tyre has got punctured. It was around 4:30am and it was dark. I asked the driver if he wanted any help, as my flight was at 6:30 am and we didn’t want to waste any time,” he said.

Singh was standing with his wife outside the cab when three men passed them and stopped at a distance. One of the young men walked towards them and asked the victim to hand over his wallet. “He opened it and took out all the cash. I had nearly Rs 3,500. He then returned my wallet, which had credit and debit cards. Next, another man of the group threatened my wife and asked her to hand over her gold ornaments,” said Singh. One of the accused picked up a jack, while another took out a gun and asked her wife to handover her ornaments.

“I kept my cool and handed over all the valuables we had. We suspected that even the driver was involved with them as he did not react when we were taken at gunpoint,” Singh said.

The couple returned to Gurugram on Friday and approached the police, following which a case was filed under sections 379A and 34 of the IPC and 25/54/59 of the Arms Act at the Civil Lines police station.

First Published: Jul 14, 2019 02:56 IST