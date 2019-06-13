CPCB orders to shut 9 export, dyeing units in Panipat

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has ordered closure of nine major export and dyeing units in Panipat for flouting environmental norms. The units are Pan Overseas, Textile World, Shiva Furnishing, Aggarwal Processors, Great Eastern, Shree Balaji Woolen, Raj Overseas, Pan Foods, and Hand Fab Living.

As per the closure notices, the directions were issued under Section 5 of the Environment (Protection) Act.

“The textile industries are identified as one of the grossly polluting units as they are discharging effluents directly or indirectly on land and into water and can potentially cause adverse effects on land and water quality,” the order states.

The closure order was based on the findings of a CPCB team which conducted an inspection in these units in April this year. The report by the team said the effluent samples were collected from the effluent treatment plant (ETP) of most of the units were found to be exceeding the prescribed norms.

Many units did not maintain the daily logbook for groundwater extraction from the borewell. The units could not provide proper record for the disposal of hazardous waste.

These units have been directed to close all the operational plants with an immediate effect and shall not resume till it complies with the set norms and get written permission from the CPCB.

The untreated industrial waste has emerged as major threat to groundwater and the Yamuna in Haryana. In April, the Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) had issued closure notices to 378 industrial units in the state for polluting the Yamuna and other canals by pumping polluted water into water and violating the norms.

HSPCB member secretary S Narayanan said these units will be allowed to resume work after they get fresh clearance certificate. If they fail to fulfill the norms, they may face prosecution and their electricity supply will be disconnected, he added.

First Published: Jun 13, 2019 04:06 IST