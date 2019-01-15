CPCB to fix violations of green laws in Sushant Lok, project closure unlikely

A week after the Central Pollution Control Board was directed to take appropriate action against environmental law violations in Sushant Lok1, CPCB officials have said they will work with the concerned state authorities, such as the town and country planning department (DTCP), Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB), and Central Groundwater Authority (CGWA), to ensure that the violations are addressed.

Closure of the project, as recommended by the National Green Tribunal(NGT), is unlikely, said a member of the special committee that submitted a report on these violations before the committee last year.

On December 13, a special CPCB-LED committee, constituted by the NGT, concluded that the developer, Ansal Buildwell, was in violation of various green norms, such as starting construction without environmental clearances, illegal extraction of groundwater, dysfunctional rainwater harvesting infrastructure, mismanagement of construction and demolition waste, and poor management and disposal of sewage.

The report also noted that the developer has not acquired any ‘Consent to Establish and Operate’ from the state pollution body, making the operation a violation of both the Air Act and Water Act.

Following this report, the NGT disposed of the petition in an order dated January 8, and directed the CPCB to take further corrective and punitive action.

Pankaj Agarwal, a CPCB scientist, said that the matter was “in process” and that no decisions have been taken as yet.

“We will have to wait for the report to understand where the matter goes from here,” added Agarwal. The NGT has directed the CPCB to file an action taken report in three months.

However, a second member of the committee, who spoke anonymously, said that the CPCB would first reach out to the authorities concerned to fix these violations before the colony’s impending transfer to the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram(mcg).

“Getting them to address those violations will be the main priority as of now. While the NGT has recommended closure of the project, it is hard to define what they mean by it. It will lead to several other legal complications,” the official said. “The recommendation is more of an example to other developers, which might be guilty of similar misconduct,” the official added.

As for punitive action, the official said that the CPCB may take the legal route and prosecute the developer under relevant laws.





First Published: Jan 15, 2019 14:58 IST