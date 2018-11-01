Cracker traders seek permit to sell outside NCR as police shut their godowns

The Gurugram Police, on Wednesday, said that this week they closed godowns being used to stock old firecrackers that is not “green”.

Gurugram Police spokesperson Subhash Boken said godowns were closed mainly in areas under Farrukhnagar, Sector 10A, and Sector 9 police stations. “Station house officers of respective areas closed godowns on Monday and Tuesday.”

Action was taken after the Supreme Court, on October 23, ordered that only low-emission and low-decibel firecrackers should be sold and burst in the NCR this Diwali.

The police have also urged retailers to not sell crackers other than ‘green crackers’, which, according to the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research, are firecrackers that cause 30-35% lower emission of PM10 and PM2.5 and 35-40% lower emission of SO2 and NO2.

Curiously though, Gurugram Police and district administration said that “green crackers” are yet to hit the market.

Rajan Kumar, 38, a wholesaler of firecrackers who has a godown on Gurugram-Pataudi Road, said, “Police came on Monday and gave us a notice on the Supreme Court order. They then took note of our stock and asked us to shut the godown.”

Traders said they are now planning to meet deputy commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh for his permission to take the banned stock out NCR and sell it.

Ashok Taneja, 50, another wholesaler of firecrackers from Farrukhnagar, said, “We have written to the SHO asking him to permit us to take the crackers outside NCR to sell them.”

Boken said traders can take an NOC from their local police station and get a permission from the district administration to take the banned crackers outside NCR.

Station house officers have been made responsible for implementation of the partial ban in their respective areas. Violations in their respective areas would amount to contempt of court.

