Curbing vehicle theft to be top priority for Gurugram police in 2019: KK Rao

The Gurugram police has carved out a meticulous plan to curb vehicle thefts in the new year with measures such as installation of high security registration plates, a city wide barricading system and setting up check points on the city borders, police commissioner KK Rao said.

At least 11 vehicles were stolen from the city every day in 2018, making it the one of the most reported crimes last year. Curbing vehicle thefts is one of the priorities for the police in 2019, Rao said.

In 2018, 4,318 vehicle theft cases were registered compared to 4,104 in 2017 — an increase of 5.2%.

“To prevent vehicle theft, it is important that residents do not park their vehicles at unsecured places. They should use authorised public parking lots. We plan to crack down on wrongly parked vehicles,” said Rao.

The commissioner said that his force was collaborating with civic and development agencies such as Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) and Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) to fight crime.

“It will take three to four months to complete the process of installing CCTV cameras in the city. The cameras will help the police in surveillance and investigation. We have identified nearly 350 junctions across the city, of which cameras will be installed at 90 ‘important spots’,” said Rao.

The department will also share the crime data with the Geographic Information System (GIS) lab at GMDA for better analysis and evolving responses to criminal patterns, he said. “The data will include the history of each offender, his case status and whether the person is out on bail or on parole,” Rao said.

Setting the agenda for his department in the new year, Rao said tackling organised crime and getting properties and assets of professional criminals attached would also be a priority. “The city residents should feel safe on the streets and for this adequate police presence would be ensured on the ground,” he said, adding that crime should not remain a profitable activity for anti-social elements.

The commissioner said the police will also ensure that its reach is spread across the new sectors and the densely populated Old Gurugram. This, he said, will be achieved by opening police stations and recruiting more staff. “New police station buildings will be constructed and a fresh fleet of vehicles be added to the police convoy for better patrolling and reducing response time,” Rao said.

To improve police’s interface with public, personnel will be trained in handling digital tools and applications which have been made to make reporting of crime easier. The staff which interacts with public will be trained and their behaviour with people and complainants will also be assessed, he said. “Those who perform better and improve will be rewarded,” said Rao.

For the welfare of the police staff, the department will hold regular workshops on health, yoga, alternative lifestyles, stress free living and meditation. “Policing is a tough job but it is important that our staff remains calm, stress free and has positive mental health. Dealing with crime is itself stressful, so I need to take care of my men,” he said.

Turning point of 2018

Crackdown on MG Road

In June and July, the police cracked down on several clubs on MG Road, following allegations of drugs abuse and immoral trafficking. Seven people, including two night club owners, were arrested from Sahara and MGF malls for alleged involvement in flesh trade on July 4. Four others, including two night club dancers, were arrested on July 19 from other MG Road clubs. “We had withdrawn the no-objection certificates issued to 10 of the 15 nightclubs on MG Road to ensure law and order after residents complained of sex trade on the stretch. In July, we had written to district deputy commissioner, asking him to revoke the NOC issued to these clubs. We had also recommended that the excise department should cancel their licences,” said Rao.

First Published: Jan 03, 2019 15:56 IST