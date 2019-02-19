Daily wage earner bludgeoned, strangulated; body found near Ullahawas village in Gurugram Sector 61

A 26-year-old man was found dead in an open ground near Ullahawas village in Sector 61 on Monday.

The police suspect the victim, a daily wage earner, was allegedly bludgeoned with a stone and strangulated with a belt, allegedly by acquaintances after an argument.

According to the police, the deceased, Bindeshwar, was a native of Gopalpur village in Gopalganj district of Bihar and lived in the slums near the crime spot. The police recovered a belt with its buckle removed, an empty liquor bottle measuring 180 millilitres, and several packets of water near the body.

Sector 65 station house officer Satbir Singh said the victim’s head, face and neck had injury marks and his shirt had been removed.

“The victim was possibly strangled with a belt found next to his body. The injury marks on his face suggest his head was smashed with a big stone. It seems that at least two persons, who were known to the victim, had a confrontation with him, while they were drinking alcohol, and allegedly killed him,” said Singh.

The police said a passerby saw a man lying unconscious with blood spread around his body and called the police around 8.30am on Monday.

“The members of the victim’s family in Bihar were informed. The autopsy would be conducted once they reach the city,” said Singh.

A case was registered against the unidentified accused men under sections 302 (punishment for murder) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal CODE(IPC) at Sector 65 police station on Monday, said the police.

In a similar incident, on February 7, an unidentified man was allegedly found murdered outside a glass and aluminum shop in Sector 5. The police had said that the man was allegedly beaten to death with a stone or a blunt object.

