Day temperature down by three degrees in Gurugram, Met dept forecasts rain till Thursday

The day temperature on Tuesday fell by three degrees from Monday’s day temperature as a result of a cyclonic circulation, high wind speed and moisture, according to scientists at the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Tuesday’s maximum temperature was recorded at 20.1 degrees Celsius, five degrees below normal for this time of the year. The wind speed recorded by the Palam Observatory at 5:30 pm was 20 kmph.

The day remained mostly cloudy with light drizzle towards the evening. The air quality index (AQI) in the city improved significantly from 206 (‘poor’) on Monday to 79 (‘satisfactory’) on Tuesday, according to the Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB) air quality monitor at Vikas Sadan in Sector 11. The recent spate of rains resulted in the second ‘satisfactory’ day since Sunday when the AQI was 90.

Kuldeep Srivastava, senior scientist at the IMD, said that rains are expected to continue till at least February 28. “Two successive western disturbances in northwest India will lead to isolated or scattered rainfall over parts of the National Capital Region(NCR) till Thursday. The sky will be partly cloudy almost throughout this week,” he said.

Meanwhile, the minimum temperature on Tuesday rose to 10.3 degrees Celsius from 7.9 degrees Celsius on Monday. Experts said the air quality improved majorly due to the rise in the minimum temperature, adding that when the temperature rises, the pollutants get settled at a higher mixing height in the atmosphere.

IMD officials expect the maximum temperature to stay around 20 and 21 degrees Celsius till at least Thursday, after which it expected to touch 24 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature is likely to fall to 7 degrees Celsius again on Thursday, after which it is expected to be around 10 and 11 degrees Celsius. Fog or mist is predicted for the next two to three mornings

First Published: Feb 27, 2019 05:10 IST