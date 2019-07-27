DC visits Manesar girls school, inspects security arrangements

Deputy commissioner Amit Khatri on Saturday visited the Government Girls Senior Secondary School in Manesar and checked its security arrangement. Khatri said he was satisfied by the security arrangement in place, but the administration would install CCTV cameras and fence the schools’ boundary with barbed wire.

On Thursday, five students of the school had filed a writ petition in the Punjab and Haryana High Court stating that the school premises were being used for non-educational purposes, due to which outsiders entered the school and the girls felt unsafe. They had sought the court’s intervention in the issue.

Khatri spoke to the students, teachers, as well as the school management committee, and said that all stakeholders were satisfied with the safety of the girls. “The school is clean and has the requisite infrastructure in place. All the basic necessities that are crucial to providing good education are available in the school, and whatever little improvement needs to be done will be taken care of. The school provides a good teaching environment and the government is here to provide the best possible education,” he said.

Khatri inspected the school premises along with the district education officer Premlata Yadav and the assistant commissioner of police Satyapal Yadav.

First Published: Jul 27, 2019 22:32 IST