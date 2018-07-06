Dead for six months, Gururgram woman summoned in land probe case

A former sarpanch, who died in January this year, has been sent summons to appear in an inquiry into the alleged misappropriation of 3,000 square yard panchayat land worth Rs 100 crore at Sikanderpur Ghosi in Sector 26. The hearing is scheduled on Friday, a notice for which was sent to the complainant and the accused persons by the Gurugram zila parishad on Monday.

The parishad has sought appearance of Mishri Devi, former sarpanch of Sikanderpur, under whose tenure the said panchayat land was allegedly sold to a person in 2003 for Rs 90 lakh. The buyer sold the land to her relative, Sharad Goel, on June 1, 2005 for Rs 75 lakh. Goel now operates a petrol pump built on the land.

Mishri’s son Jagmohan, who goes by his first name, was surprised to find that his mother’s name come up in the enquiry and that she had been summoned in the case. He, however, denied having received any notice. “My mother (Mishri Devi) died in January and I am not aware of any notice from any agency. My mother could not have sold land on her own and the authorities should probe the role of higher authorities,” said Jagmohan.

Rishi Dangi, zila parishad deputy CEO, sent notices to Mishri Devi, Ved Prakash Yadav the then panch of Sikanderpur, complainant in the matter Harinder Dhingra , Anju Goel who bought land in 2003, Sharad Goel who bought land from Anju in 2005, and two revenue officials related Sikanderpur Ghosi area.

“I sent notices to all concerned. We will record statement of all including her (Mishri Devi) but it is up to her if she turns up or not,” said Dangi when asked about procedure of hearing. When told about her death, Dangi said he was not aware of it. “I sent notices to all named accused in the case. I did know she is dead. Someone from Mishri’s family may appear on her behalf,” said Dangi who earlier sent a notice on June 17 for a hearing on June 25, but no one turned up.

Jagmohan, however, said the matter was related to his mother and not him. No one from the family would go for the hearing, he said.

Sharad Goel denied the charges, saying the sale deed of the land was as per norms and he would respond to the inquiry notice.

Ved Prakash Yadav said he would appear for the hearing on Friday and offered no specific comment. .