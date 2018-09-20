Dead gangster’s wife calls shoot-out fake, demands SIT probe

A day after 35-year-old gangster Bhudev Singh alias Bhanwar was killed in a shoot-out with the Gurugram Police in Manesar on Tuesday afternoon, his wife has demanded that a special investigation team (SIT) be formed to probe the incident she claims was staged. Police have refuted the claims.

Bhudev was wanted for the murder of government revenue official Ishwar Singh on August 14, among other cases of murder, attempt to murder, dacoity, robbery and extortion.

On Wednesday, Bhudev’s wife Pinki submitted a complaint to the Gurugram police commissioner demanding post-mortem examination by a medical board to ascertain the cause of death, in addition to an SIT probe.

Pinki alleged that there were blue marks on her husband’s body and it seemed he was tortured in police custody before being killed in a fake encounter. She said her husband was in touch with the crime investigation agency (CIA) Bilaspur so “there was no reason for the encounter” carried out by CIA-Palam Vihar.

In her complaint, she also stated that her husband’s associate, Ravinder alias Kallu whom police said had managed to flee during the shoot-out, had been detained illegally by the police.

“Kallu was with my husband and he might be in illegal police detention, but the police is claiming that he escaped during encounter,” Pinki wrote.

Deputy commissioner of police (crime) Sumit Kuhar denied the fake encounter allegation and said a post-mortem examination had already been conducted by a medical board and the body was handed over to the family members on Wednesday.

“The family had demanded post-mortem examination be conducted by a medical board and we have already followed the procedure,” Kuhar said.

A board of two doctors conducted post-mortem on Wednesday and found that Bhudev died due to excessive bleeding.

Civil Hospital forensic expert Dr Deepak Mathur, who conducted the autopsy along with another doctor, said there were five bullet injuries, two bullets were removed during post-mortem. “Two bullet injuries on the chest, which were fatal, and three were on right arm, forearm and pelvis area,” Dr Mathur said.

Viscera sample have been sent to the Forensic Science Labin Karnal for further investigation.

First Published: Sep 20, 2018 04:10 IST