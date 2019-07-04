Delay in flat delivery: Buyers protest at Haryana Real Estate Regulatory Authority

To protest the delay in delivery of flats in ILD Greens in Sector 37C, over 50 homebuyers on Wednesday held a protest outside the office of the Haryana Real Estate Regulatory Authority (HRERA).

The buyers alleged that when they bought flats in the project that was launched in 2008; they were promised that the apartments would be delivered to them in 2012. However, the project is still stuck and most buyers are yet to get their delivery– less than half of the total 720 flats have been delivered so far.

Nidhi Chawla, a homebuyer, said, “We have come to meet the HRERA authorities as buyers are stuck paying EMIs to banks even though the flats have not been delivered.”

Last year, the HRERA had extended the licence of the project after the developer promised that work on the project would start, Chawla said, adding that so far, nothing has happened on the ground. “The project comprises six towers and possession of flats in three towers has been given. But no work has happened in the remaining three. Despite assurances from HRERA, nothing has happened,” said Ramesh Gupta, a buyer who has paid over R1 crore to buy a flat in the project.

Apart from delay in the project, buyers say another worry is that banks are asking them for payment of instalments despite them opting for the subvention scheme that was offered by the developer in 2010. “Many of us were promised that we won’t have to pay any EMI till possession of flats but now the financial companies are pressuring us. What should we do?” said Mohit Agarwal, another buyer.

Pratap Singh, secretary, HRERA, said they have received the complaint from buyers and action is being initiated on it. “A show-cause notice will be issued to the developer in the next three days as to why action should not be taken against him for violating the agreement,” he said.

The developer did not respond to calls and messages from HT.

