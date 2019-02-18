Delhi man arrested for duping Gurugram job seeker of Rs 45,000

A 26-year-old man from Delhi was arrested for allegedly duping a man on the pretext of giving them jobs, Gurugram police said.

Satyender was arrested from Dwarka on Wednesday, after the FIR was filed earlier in the day. “The accused had employed two women, who would say they were calling from a job portal. Till now, only one such case has been brought to our notice,” said subinspector Satish Kumar, the investigating officer in the case.

The accused was initially sent to two-day police custody and is now lodged in Bhondsi Jail for 14 days.

The complainant Mohit Raghav, 24, a resident of Bhondsi stated that a woman had called him in April, saying she was from a job portal and asked him to take a paid subscription of Rs 3,000. After he bought the subscription, he was charged Rs 11,000 as e-verification fee. He then got an interview call and was charged more money, the police said, adding that when he was asked to pay another Rs 20,000 as security fee, he smelled a rat and approached the police.

“They wanted me to pay Rs 60,000. I ended up paying Rs 45,000 and now I’ve spent Rs 10,000 fighting the case,” Raghav said Sunday, adding that he filed a complaint in September with the Delhi police and they then forwarded it to the Gurugram police.

The police said they do now know how many people have been conned by the accused. “He had two women working with him. It was not a big gang, but we are looking into it,” the SI said.

Satyender has been booked under Section of 420 of the IPC and the IT Act.

