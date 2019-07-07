Delhi man booked for sexually assaulting exec, forcing abortion

A Delhi resident was booked on Saturday for allegedly sexually assaulting a 25-year-old woman over a period of four months on the pretext of marrying her and for forcing her to undergo an abortion, the police said, adding that they were yet to arrest the suspect.

According to the police, the woman, a resident of Sector 47, alleged that she had met the suspect in 2017, after which he befriended her. In February this year, he allegedly promised to marry her, following which they developed a physical relationship, the police said.

“According to the woman, the suspect often visited her house and allegedly sexually assaulted her on multiple occasions, saying that they were going to get married soon. He introduced her to his family members and they frequently visited each other’s house,” Aman Yadav, assistant commissioner of police (Sadar), said.

Yadav said the woman got pregnant in April, following which their family members organised a ‘roka’ ceremony on June 21 in Delhi.

The woman, in her complaint, stated that on June 25 she was forced to undergo an abortion in a private hospital in Delhi after the suspect’s family members told her that she needed to abort the child before her wedding. She was forced to sign the consent form for the abortion, the police said.

The woman said the suspect reneged on his promise and refused to marry her. Finding that she had allegedly been cheated, the woman approached his family members, who refused to speak with her, the police said.

The woman approached the police on Saturday morning and complained against the man and his family members, the police said. The suspect was booked under sections 376 (2) (N) (raping a woman repeatedly), 313 (Causing miscarriage without woman’s consent) and his mother was booked under section 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sadar police station. The police said they are looking for the suspect.

