Delhi man driven around for 3 hours, robbed of Rs 66,000 after hitching ride home on NH 48

A 33-year-old man was allegedly held at gunpoint and robbed of Rs 66,000 after he took a ride from Gurugram’s Atlas Chowk to his Delhi home, on national highway 48 (NH-48) on Monday night. This is the fifth such incident in the last 20 days on NH-48.

In Monday night’s incident, the victim was allegedly driven around for close to three hours without running into a single check post along the way.

Police have not identified the car or the accused or discovered any CCTV footage of the incident, said Vinod Kumar, station house officer of Sector 17/18 police station.

At various points on the expressway to Delhi, employees from nearby offices and factories gather every evening and are forced to opt for shared rides in absence of affordable intercity commuting options.

On Monday night, a company cab dropped Rahul Gupta, a resident of Azadpur in Delhi, at Atlas Chowk.

“Around 9.10 pm, a car pulled over and asked me where I wanted to go. The driver agreed to drop me at Azadpur,” said Gupta. He said that there were four others in the car and he sat in the back near the window at first but later shifted to the middle at his “co-passenger’s” request.

The driver took a u-turn at Shankar Chowk instead of going straight. “I told him that he had taken the wrong route and he said he would take the next u-turn,” Gupta said.

When the cab reached IFFCO Chowk, one of the “passengers” put a countrymade pistol to Gupta’s stomach and demanded money. Gupta told them he had only Rs 60, “At this, they told me that they know that no one carries cash these days and demanded for my ATM cards,” said Gupta.

The other passengers then forced Gupta to call his wife and got her to transfer Rs 15,000 to his account without revealing what was going on. “They stopped outside an ATM counter on the NH 48, close to Rajiv Chowk, but towards Manesar. When they asked for the ATM PIN, I gave them a wrong PIN. One of the accused came back and slapped me and said that they would kill me. I got scared and gave them the real PIN,” he said.

The accused allegedly made Gupta call up another friend and transfer Rs 9,000 to his account. They then drove on taking u-turns at least thrice at Rajiv Chowk -- one of the busiest city intersections. Later they did the same on Sohna Road and withdrew a total of Rs 66,000 from two ATM cards and one credit card. The accused took the money from Gupta at three different locations in the city.

“They showed me the photo of a man with a black eye and said this was someone who did not cooperate with them earlier in the night and showed me a bag that they allegedly snatched from him,” Gupta said

The victim further added that the accused even stopped for water and snacks, which they shared with him also. He was finally let off at IFFCO Chowk around 11.50 pm, he said.

“There was no police barricade on the route they (accused) took me at night,” said Gupta.

An FIR was registered at Sector 17/18 police station under section 379A (snatching), 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and Arms Act.

“We are trying to nab the accused and two units of Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) are working on it,” said Shamsher Singh, assistant commissioner of police (crime). Singh urged people to not share rides in unverified cabs.

Such incidents have been reported from several parts of the city in the last few days, the police said.

